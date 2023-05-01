The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has launched the Kalloori Kanavu initiative in Kovai district, Tamil Nadu. Under this programme, a Career Guidance Cell (CGC) will be set up in 116 government schools in the district to guide students who have completed Class XII to choose the right UG courses, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The cells will be headed by the headmaster of the school and will have a teacher, SMC (Social Management Committee) president and vice-president, an Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) volunteer, five alumni, and National Service Scheme (NSS) students from government and aided colleges to counsel the students.

The training for the operation of these cells will be conducted by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Coimbatore. DIET Principal K Rajha told The New Indian Express, "The cell's aim is to ensure higher education for students who have passed in Class XII. At the same time, if students have failed the Board examination, the headmaster should prepare them to attempt supplementary exams. Students will be guided with regards to selecting the right course, colleges, job opportunities and so on."

"SMC heads and ITK volunteers and alumni will keep track of the students, whether they would go for higher studies or not. If not, they would meet the parents and explain the importance of the education," he added.

The CGC will start functioning after the Class XII exam results are published on May 8.