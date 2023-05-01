The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has stated that the Second PU supplementary examination results will be considered for the Common Entrance Test (CET), to ease the confusion among parents and students.

KEA said many students and parents had approached the authority on whether supplementary examination results will be considered for the upcoming CET, following the announcement of the PU II examination results. “Students and parents are enquiring regarding the eligibility criteria to appear for the CET 2023 examination, as a few students are taking the 2nd PU supplementary examination due to less percentage in the results,” the authority stated.

The authority said that the results of the supplementary examinations will be considered for the CET ranks. However, they also warned that students who registered and paid the fees for CET will need to make sure that they attempt the examination first. CET is scheduled to take place on May 20 and May 21.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, also known as KCET, is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Karnataka Examinations Authority is governed by the Governing Council headed by the Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka.