Ten girls, preparing for engineering under the Sapno Ki Udaan programme of the district administration at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in the Maoist hotbed Khunti, have qualified for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Notably, addressing the pertinent issues of low female literacy and even lower inclination of young girls towards science in the aspirational district Khunti, the District Administration had launched the Sapno Ki Udaan programme at Kalamati centre of KGBV in Khunti in October 2021.

According to the district administration, out of a total of 57 students (18 for engineering and 39 for medical) enrolled under the Sapno Ki Udaan programme, 10 aspirants have qualified for the JEE Mains exam.

Names of those who have qualified are:

Alisha Hassa

Sohni Bakhala

Angel Cion Topno

Mary Condulna

Saraswati Kumari

Suchita Surin

Pushpa Kandulana

Santoshi Kumari

Shruti Kumari

Nisha Kumari



"The district administration will make necessary arrangements for these girl students for their preparation for JEE Advance exam in KGBV and make all efforts so that they get enrolled in higher educational institutions by providing necessary support in counselling of all girl students. The district administration wishes them a bright future," said an official communiqué by the district administration.

These girls have set an example for other girl students by achieving this feat, it said. Through Sapno ki Udaan programme, an effort is being made to ensure a strong education system for girl students in the district, under which, online/offline coaching is being provided to girl students of Classes XI and XII at KGBRV in Khunti for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics so that they can qualify engineering and medical examinations.

With the cooperation of the district administration, free coaching is arranged for the girl students enrolled in Class XII of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya for medical and engineering entrance examinations.

Under this, coaching is being provided to girl students through the Ranchi branch of the prestigious coaching institute. With the operation of this programme by the district administration, economically weak girl students living in remote areas have received a better opportunity to move forward.

Students who qualified JEE Mains hare their delight

Nisha Kumari who is among those ten students, while speaking to The New Indian Express, said that she had never thought that her dream would ever come true. "Now, I will be the first engineer from my family," said Nisha Kumari. She expressed gratitude towards the district administration for this unique initiative.

Another girl student, Angel, shared, "Since I come from a remote area, this is really an achievement for me. It has given a boost to my confidence, which will continue to grow further," further saying that by joining Sapno Ki Udaan programme, they came to know how to prepare for the examination.

According to Angel, one needs to start dreaming towards his or her goal and start the hard work on time. Now, there is an atmosphere of joy among all the students and teachers in KGBV Schools in Khunti, she said.