The Bagalur police have arrested an engineering student who had allegedly murdered a fellow student during a fest at REVA University, Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Bharatesh NA (20), a resident of Channasandra, is a second-year student of BE. The police are looking for the other absconding accused. Bhaskar Jetti H (22), a final year mechanical engineering student from Gujarat, was stabbed to death, while his classmate Sharat Kumar N was attacked with an iron rod during the college fest on Friday.

The incident took place during ‘Revotsava’, the annual college festival of REVA University, where Bharatesh’s group and Bhaskar’s group got into a scuffle.

The New Indian Express reports that the police arrested Bharatesh following the statement given by Sharat, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. “A preliminary probe revealed that there was a clash between two student groups over dancing and it culminated in the murder,” an official said.

Apparently, the accused also had ragged one of the female friends of Bhaskar earlier in the day and it had led to an argument, which escalated during the fest as they again clashed over dancing, the official added. The police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.