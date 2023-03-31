Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said, "The New Education Policy (NEP) has been made streamless and classless, with multiple entry and multiple exit being a special part of this education policy."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking as the chief guest at the 113th convocation of Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar. On the occasion, Home Minister Shah presented undergraduate (UG) degrees to 99 students, postgraduate (PG) degrees to 100 students, PhD degrees to 56 students and gold medals to 83 students. Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Shah said, "This arrangement has been made because the Prime Minister wants the youth to get a platform on which they can stand up and compete with the youth of the world and make the motherland proud all over the world."

Home Minister Amit Shah further said, "Gurukul Kangri Sansthan, whose foundation was laid by Swami Shraddhanand, continues to flow education here on the principles of Maharishi Dayanand and as a result of that today this university is becoming a great Vat-vriksh and spreading the message of Maharishi Dayanand and our mythological education system to the whole country and the world".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a new education policy, which imbibes Maharishi Dayanand's vision of accessible education and Shraddhanand's message of amalgamation of Vedas and science," added Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Many opportunities have been created for the youth in the country through Start-up India. In 2016, there were 724 start-ups in the country, in 2022, this number has increased to more than 70,000. More than 10,000 start-ups were formed during the Corona period and 44 per cent of these start-ups are run by women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to increase the pride of both India and 'Indianness' all over the world", said Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Today, under the tireless efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah and under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the whole of India feels internally secure on the one hand, more organised and confident than before."

On this occasion, Chancellor of Kurkul Kangri University Dr Satyapal Singh. Vice-Chancellor Prof Somdev Shantanu, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Tirath Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Dr Kalpana Saini, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, MLAs Madan Kaushik, Adesh Chahan, Saints and other dignitaries were present.