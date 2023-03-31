Department of Pre-University Education has released the first Pre University Certificate (PUC) examination results 2023 today, March 31. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can now view and download their results.



Steps to download 1st PUC results 2023:

1. Visit the official website result.dkpucpa.com

2. Select PUC Result 2023 on the homepage

3. A new page appears

4. Login with registration number and date of birth

5. Results will appear on the screen

6. Download for future reference

What details will be mentioned with the results?

As per a report by Times of India, the student's name, registration number, subject name, date of birth, subject-wise marks, total marks and result status will be mentioned with the results.

Moreover, a point to keep in mind is that the result is for Dakshina Kannada District colleges only. Also, to recall, the first PUC examinations were conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023.