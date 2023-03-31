After a protest by students at Kalakshetra Foundation on Thursday, March 30, over the institute’s failure to initiate action against a dance teacher over sexual harassment allegations by several girl students, the administration has decided to shut the college till April 6.

Students of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, Kalakshetra Foundation, were informed through a circular issued by Principal Pakala Ramadas that the college will remain shut from March 30 to April 6. All inmates have been asked to vacate their hostel rooms within two days. The college has also postponed exams scheduled on these days. The circular also said new dates for exams will be announced in due course.

Students of Kalakshetra speak up

The abrupt closure of the college amid protests has irked the students. Many of the students that The New Indian Express spoke to said they won't leave the campus despite the closure notice. "Closing down the college is a tactic adopted by the administration to weaken our protest. But we will not leave the campus until we get justice," said an agitating student.

"We were waiting for the director to come out and speak to us and resolve our issue. However, she did not come out of her room till evening. In fact, nobody informed us about the closure and only a circular was sent to us," said a third-year student of the college.

A few students were upset as it will be difficult for them to leave the campus on such short notice. "I had booked ticket for my hometown on April 12 after completion of my exams but now the college administration is asking us to leave the campus within two days. How is that possible? I cannot book a new train ticket to Kerala within two days," said another student.

Students have been holding protests on the campus since morning and even boycotted their exams on Thursday. When the students saw the accused teacher present in the morning assembly, they walked out following which he left the place. The students then again gathered under a banyan tree, the usual morning prayer spot on the campus, and staged a silent protest demanding immediate suspension of the teacher. Later, the students held a protest march till the main gate of the institute shouting slogans like, "We want justice" and later, interacted with reporters. The students demanded action against four dance teachers — an assistant professor and three other senior repertory dancers.

"These sexual harassment allegations started coming out in December last year but till now the college administration has not taken any action and is busy denying the allegations. We will not tolerate this anymore," said another student. Many former students and teachers of the institute also supported the protest.

The students’ protest came a day after the chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, visited the campus on Wednesday, March 29, to inquire about the sexual harassment allegations. Students alleged that they were not given a chance to air their grievances to the NCW Chief. Despite repeated attempts, the institute’s director, Revathi Ramachandran, could not be reached for her comments on the issue.