After its success in schools, the Delhi government is all set to take the Happiness Curriculum to society and people as well. This was announced by Education Minister Atishi while addressing the Delhi government school teachers, principals and happiness coordinators at an event organised by the Education Department at Thyagaraj Stadium on Thursday, March 30.



During the same, she discussed the responsibilities of teachers and administrators. Additionally, she highlighted the role of happiness curriculum and mindfulness in the entire process of teaching and learning in Delhi Government schools. Speaking more, she said, said, "The happiness curriculum has taught our school children to become better human beings. Now, after its success in schools, the Government will take it to society and people as well, where school children will teach people to be happy through the important component of the Happiness Curriculum such as mindfulness."

Read Also : IIT Delhi admissions 2023 registration for PG and PhD courses extended

"Today lakhs of children studying in Delhi government schools begin their day with mindfulness and there cannot be a better start of the day than this for teachers and children. Children studying in government schools face many social and family challenges and come to school with that burden. In such a situation, when the day starts with mindfulness in schools, all the stress of children is relieved, and they become ready to learn positively," she added.

Initiation of the happiness curriculum

The Education Minister said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Education Minister Manish Sisodia took this matter seriously and initiated the Happiness Curriculum in Delhi government schools, which helps children from nursery itself to recognize their abilities and understand them well from an early age so that they can face the challenges of life with confidence.

"Based on the energy of happiness, we aim to create not only good professionals but also good human beings. We have taken this responsibility in Delhi, and now the education systems of the country and the world need to take up this responsibility," she added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.