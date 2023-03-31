On Thursday, the Delhi government said that the online registration process for the academic year 2023-24 for admission to entry-level classes under reserved categories in the city's private school has been extended till April 8, 2023. Do note, under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, at least 22% of seats to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and Class I — have to be reserved for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG), with a further 3% reserved for children with disabilities, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Further, the online module for submitting forms for admission to reserved categories was made available on its official website (edudel.nic.in) from February 10, and the last date for submission was set as February 25. The first computerised draw of lots took place on March 3. The admission process for children in the general category started last year.

Who will take part in this admission process?

All private schools affiliated with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will take part in the computerised admission system. The Directorate of Education has fixed an upper age limit of 5, 6, and 7 years as of March 31, 2023, for admission to nursery, kindergarten, and Class I, respectively.

What about the minimum age for admission?

The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2023, respectively. However, the upper age limit for children with disabilities is 9 years for admission to all three classes. Also, who else can this apply to? Families having an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh can apply for admission under the EWS category.

The notification read, "Any person residing in Delhi, having the residence proof of Delhi and requisite Income Certificate (less than one lakh rupees annually) issued by the Revenue Department of GNCT of Delhi, BPL/AAY( ration card/ food security cardholder) are eligible for applying in these private unaided recognized schools for admission of their ward under EWS category."

Further, as per the Directorate of Education, multiple applications filed by any individual applicant will lead to cancellation of the candidature of the applicant, even after succeeding in the draws of lots, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.