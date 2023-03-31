While responding to a question raised by YSRC (Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress) MP Parimal Nathwani, on Thursday, Minister of State (MoS) for Education Subhas Sarkar informed Rajya Sabha that Andhra Pradesh recorded 19,87,618 enrolments into higher education in 2020-21 as against 17,67,086 in 2014-15. Further, citing the all-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) conducted in 2022, the minister pointed out that enrolment in higher education had increased by 12.5% in the state, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



In this regard, he said, "According to the survey, female enrolment in higher education in AP increased to 9,31,553 in 2020-21 from 7,73,650 in 2014-15, an increase of 20.4%." Further, in a statement, the Union Minister said according to the 11th round of the survey, enrolments in higher education across the country crossed the four crore-mark for the first time and recorded nearly 4.14 crore in 2020-21, up from 3.42 crore in 2014-15. On the other hand, female enrolments, too, increased to 2.01 crore in 2020-21 from about 1.57 crore in 2014-15.

Findings of the survey

The survey showed that at the national level, enrolments of students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) increased to 58.94 lakh in 2020-21 from 46.06 lakh in 2014-15, a surge of 28%. Enrolment of ST (Scheduled Tribe) students in the country also surged up 47% to 24.12 lakh from 16.40 lakh in 2014-15.



Additionally, enrolment of Other Backward Caste (OBCs) students in the country increased to 1.48 crore, up from 1.13 crore in 2014-15, indicating a rise of 32%. According to the survey, 353 universities and 5,298 colleges have been added in the country between 2014-15 and 2020-21.



Further, Nathwani also wanted to know if the government has conducted any survey of higher education in different States, the outcome thereof and whether it has identified any special region which needs more attention. Responding to this, the Union Minister stated that under the scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), central support has been approved for setting up of 130 Model Degree Colleges (MDCs) in unserved and underserved areas such as Economically Backward Districts (EBDs) and aspirational districts.



Through RUSA, central support is also provided for the improvement of higher education in unserved and under-served areas such as infrastructure grants to colleges, enhancing quality and excellence in select autonomous colleges and upgrading existing degree colleges to model degree colleges, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.