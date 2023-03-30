University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned students that Open International University for Alternative Medicines and National Board of Alternative Medicines, Kuttalam are offering various courses in gross violation of the UGC act. In this regard, the commission asked students not to take admission at these “self-styled” institutions saying it may jeopardise their careers, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Additionally, it said that the university and the board do not have the authority to award degrees as these are not established under sections of the UGC Act. “The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament of confer or grant degrees,” UGC said.

“Open International University for Alternative Medicines" and "National Board of Alternative Medicines are neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956),” it added.

Further, UGC said that the institute is also not allowed to use the term university in its name as it was not established under a central, provincial or state act, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.