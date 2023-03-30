The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will conduct the TS SSC (Telangana State Secondary School Certificate) exam 2023 between April 3 and 13, 2023 in offline mode. According to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, as many as 4,94,620 students will be appearing for the SSC Class X examinations across the state and 2,652 exam centres have been set up for the purpose.



On Wednesday, March 29, the minister held a review meeting with the District Collectors regarding the arrangements being made for conducting the exams. In this regard, she directed the officials to make all the necessary arrangements for the transparent and smooth conduct of exams.

Read Also : Uncertainty surrounds SSC student's fall from third floor of Sri Chaitanya Techno School building

Free RTC transport

While stating that hall tickets have already been sent to the respective schools and students too can download them from the official website, the minister said that the students can travel to their respective exam centres in TSRTC buses free of cost by showing their hall tickets, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Giving more details, she said, "A special control room is being set up for the smooth conduct of the exams. CCTV cameras too will be installed at the exam centres. It has also been decided to ensure uninterrupted electricity at the exam centres." Meanwhile, she appealed to the management as well as the teachers and parents to provide moral support to the students. "It is their responsibility to clear all the doubts of the students so that students won't come under any pressure," she said.



Also, Education Department Secretary Vakati Karuna, School Education Department Director Devasena and others officials were present on the occasion.