Results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 brought good cheer to the National Institute Of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem as one of its students, Bolisetty Manikanta Sudal, bagged the all-India rank 2 in Civil Engineering. The GATE 2023 results were announced by IIT Kanpur on March 21.



As per the Incharge Director Dr M Pramodo Padole, nearly 100 students qualified and secured top ranks in the prestigious GATE examination. The students who topped are:

- D Sai Venkat secured the 13th rank in Bio-Technology

- Oruganti Rohit secured the 21st rank in ECE branch

- Lubuhit Bishen bagged the 83rd rank in Civil Engineering

- Ramireddy Venkata Saireddy secured the 93rd rank in biotechnology

Read Also : GATE 2023 scorecards announced. Here are steps to download



Further, the NIT said that five students secured ranks below 100 and 20 students bagged ranks below 1000. As many as eight students from Bio-Technology, 20 students from Civil Engineering, eight students from Computer Science, 15 students from EEE, 20 students from ECE, 10 students from Mechanical Engineering, nine students from Chemical Engineering, secured good ranks.

Also, students who scored top ranks were felicitated by Dean Dr DRK Sastry, Dr GB Veeresh Kumar, Dr N Jayaram and Ddr V Sandeep, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.