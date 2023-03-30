The Cybercrime Wing police detained a person and registered an FIR after news reports alleged data of school students on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal was being sold to private parties. The suspect, who was traced in Bengaluru and was summoned for an inquiry, said that he sourced the information through open sources, said the police, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further inquiries revealed that he is not from the school education department. Giving more details, a senior police said, "The suspect was identified and served a notice to appear for an inquiry before the police. During inquiry, he said that he has been sourcing information about students from open sources only. Only after the inquiry, further course of action will be decided." With regards to this, a case under sections IPC sections 420 and 43(j) r/w 66 of the IT (Amendment) Act was registered on Monday, March 27 and the suspect was detained by the cybercrime police on Tuesday, March 28.

Lodging the complaint

District education officer (DEO) R Punniyakotti lodged a complaint with the Chennai City Police Commissioner on Sunday. In his complaint, he said that the school education department has reasons to believe that an individual in their department has been selling information of school students of both government and private schools, including their personal details such as names and contact numbers, to third parties for a price.

Similarly, media reports said that a few education department officials were selling student details to colleges and education consultancies. The reports alleged that education officers in the headquarters and other districts have been using the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal to sell the data.

Speaking on this, the DEO said, "This individual is reportedly sharing the contact details of students from 20 districts upon receiving payment through online transactions. We strongly condemn this act of illegal sale of personal data, which not only violates the privacy of students but also puts their safety and security at risk."