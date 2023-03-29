The Ministry of Education (MoE) is all set to host the third meeting of the education working group in Bhubaneswar from April 27 to 29. Delegates from G20 countries are scheduled to participate in the meeting. Also, the three-day event will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Education, Subhash Sarkar.

What is the theme of the event? The theme selected for Odisha is 'Future of Work'. Giving more details about this, at a media conference on Tuesday, March 28, joint secretary of the Ministry of Skill, Sonal Mishra, said that there will be deliberations and outreach in every district on the emerging skilling requirements and the need for continuous skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, an exhibition on the Future of Work is also planned from April 23-29 in the capital city to showcase the need for acquiring new skills and knowledge as a result of the fast-evolving world of work. For the same, more than 75 exhibitors from G20 countries, industry, government, tech companies and skill development partners will take part. Based on the theme, month-long brainstorming sessions relevant to districts covering 35 institutions of the state will also be organised.

G20 Presidency

All the districts of the state will celebrate India's G20 Presidency by organising Jan Bhagidari events, such as quiz contests, essay competitions, declamation contests, mock G20 and Yuva Samvad. Students from schools, ITIs, polytechnics and colleges including engineering colleges will be participating in these events.

Further, the joint secretary of the Ministry of Education Neeta Prasad said that there will be district-level competitions and winners will be given an opportunity to interact with international delegates. Disclosing more details, she added that several precursor events are also be organised in collaboration with various institutions such as IIT-Bhubaneswar, IIM-Sambalpur, Central University, NIT, IMMT-Bhubaneswar, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, plus with Deloitte, CII and USIBC.

Moreover, these week-long deliberations from April 23 to 29 would focus on strengthening international collaboration and support in germinating a framework for the future of work. Deliberations would be held on various topics like deep technology with a focus on advanced technology in future of work such as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, machine learning, transforming logistics with a special thrust on coastal economies, infrastructure, skill architecture and governance models, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.