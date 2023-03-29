In an effort to ensure a world-class education for all children in Delhi, Education Minister Atishi inaugurated yet another iconic Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Rana Pratap Bagh on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The new School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) will provide specialised education in Humanities. It has state-of-the-art spacious classrooms, labs, libraries, toilets, a multipurpose hall and a lift, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

How many are enrolled? A total of 400 students will be enrolled in this magnificent school which will focus on experiential and industry-linked pedagogy to develop skills like research, critical thinking and communication. With the inauguration of this new ASoSE, the number of ASoSEs has now increased to 37 in Delhi, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Do note, in 2023-24, there would be Schools of Specialised Excellence in 37 buildings with nearly 10,000 students. Further, inaugurating the school, Education Minister Atishi said, "This School of Specialised Excellence of Rana Pratap Bagh will become one of the best schools in Delhi. This state-of-the-art school with advanced facilities will ensure world-class quality education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds."

Also, the Education Minister unveiled the plaque and took stock of the new classrooms, biology lab and staff rooms built on the first floor and the magnificent library and multi-purpose hall built on the third floor. Later, addressing the people gathered for the inauguration, the minister said, "No private school in this area will be as magnificent as this government school. "For the academic session 2023-24, for nearly 4,400 seats, the Delhi Government received 92,000 applications."



New school

The new Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence built-in Rana Pratap Bagh will be a specialised school of Humanities domain. Additionally, it has a capacity of 400 students. The school has many modern facilities including luxurious classrooms, labs, libraries and a multipurpose hall.

Also, on the occasion of the school's inauguration, along with Education Minister Atishi, Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and senior officials of the education department were also present, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.