National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for CUET UG (Common University Entrance Test Under Graduate) 2023 on March 30, 2023. Those candidates who are interested to apply for Common University Entrance Test Examination (CUET) 2023 can apply online through the official site of CUET: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here are the steps to apply for CUET UG 2023:

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the homepage, select CUET UG 2023 link

3. Register with the required details

4. Log in to the account

5. Fill out the application form

6. Pay the application fee

7. Submit

8. Download for a future reference

Important dates

The last date for fee payment is till March 30, 2023. The correction window will open on April 1 and will close on April 3, 2023. The exam city announcement will be done on April 30, 2023, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Moreover, for CUET UG 2023, fees will be charged based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidates. For more related details, candidates should check the official website of CUET.