Up to seven faculty members at Visva-Bharathi University were issued show-cause notices ahead of the convocation ceremony. This action was taken after the faculty members lodged complaints in writing with President Droupadi Murmu about the working methods of Vice Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty.

The seven - all members of the Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association had mailed Murmu, the visitor of the central university, on Monday where they drew her attention to the alleged insult of the faculty and students which they claimed caused irreparable damage to the institution and even led to sliding in NAAC ranking from 31 to 98.

On Tuesday, Murmu attended the convocation ceremony of the university, which was set up by Rabindranath Tagore at Santiniketan. Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is the rector of the educational institute, was also present, as per a report by PTI.

What did the faculty member write?

In a mail to the President, the seven faculty members said, "We earnestly request you to take urgent remedial action and save this institution of national importance and its stakeholders." Additionally, one of the show-caused professors alleged they were prevented from meeting the President and Governor and taking up the issue with the President's office.

Moreover, a university official confirmed that show cause notices were served to the professors concerned on Monday on disciplinary grounds as they had breached service rules against the interest of the educational institute. The official also alleged that the seven professors had encouraged disruptive activities on campus.

Who are the professors who got show-caused?

The seven show-caused professors are

1. Sudipta Bhattacharya

2. Kousik Bhattacharya

3. Tathagata Chowdhury

4. Arindam Chakraborty

5. Samiran Saha

6. Rajesh K V

7. Sarat Kumar Jena.