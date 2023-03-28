The Tamil Nadu School Education Department submitted a cyber crime complaint with the Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Sunday, March 26, seeking action against a staff member who allegedly sold data of thousands of school students to higher educational institutions. The District Education Officer (DEO) R Punniyakotti in his complaint said that the school education department saw news reports and has reasons to believe that an individual in the department has been selling data of students of both government and private schools, including their personal details such as names and contact numbers, to third parties, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the media reports, a few education department officials were allegedly selling student details compiled on a CD to colleges and education consultancies. The reports alleged that using the Education Information Management System (EMIS) portal, education officers in the headquarters and other districts have also been selling the data.



Giving more details, Punniyakotti said, "This individual is reportedly sharing the contact details of students from 20 districts. We strongly condemn this act of illegal sale of personal data, which not only violates the privacy of students but also puts their safety and security at risk."