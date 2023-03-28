A teacher and headmaster of a school in Tumakuru district were suspended by the Karnataka education department on Tuesday, March 28 following allegations that they had sexually harassed girl students. As per sources, the teacher Manjunatha from the Boragunte Government Primary School allegedly misbehaved and sexually harassed the victims every day. Following this, the headmaster Nataraj was suspended for dereliction of duty, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



As soon as the parents of the victims were informed of the crime, they barged into the school premises along with other local residents and questioned the accused about his actions. Further, the mob beat up Manjunatha and handed him over to the police.



Following the incident, a team comprising the Block Education Officer (BEO) Timma Raju, Badavanahalli Police Inspector Hanumantarayappa and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Anita inquired from the students about sexual harassment by the accused teacher. Manjunatha is presently under the custody of Badavanahalli police.