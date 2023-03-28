After enduring over a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent evacuation of Indian medical students, developments from today, March 28, at the Supreme Court (SC) have dealt a heavy blow.



The apex court dismissed a slew of petitions related to the Ukraine-returned medical students, including those requesting accommodation in Indian colleges. Previously, the court had urged the Centre to explore the possibility of enabling these students to complete their clinical training in India. Despite months of fighting, the verdict has left many like Harsh Goel, a fourth-year Indian medical student at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University (IFNMU), disheartened.

"Today, all our cases, except for the penultimate years, have been dismissed without any favourable outcome. It's devastating to have fought for eight months only to receive no relief," he laments.

Regarding those in the penultimate year, the Centre informed the court that these students would have the opportunity to clear their MBBS Part I and Part II exams. However, despite objections, from respective advocates of the petitioners, who believed that this would only add hurdles instead of providing a solution. The Court rejected it responding that it is not an expert and thus would let the committee decide it. It further allowed students two chances for both Part I and Part II. "Can't interfere beyond this. Would otherwise open a pandora's box," said Justice Gavai J.

Deepak Kumar, a student at Ternopil National Medical University, conveyed a sense of anguish and frustration. "We have been completely let down," he said. "Despite the ongoing war, we had hoped for some humanitarian assistance, but none was provided. It's as if our plight doesn't matter to anyone." The 2021 FMGL rule has only added to their difficulties, leaving them with no option but to return to the warzone.