The National Testing Agency (NTA) will eventually announce the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET held in December 2022. Once the results are released, candidates can check their UGC NET results on the official websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in

How to check the results? Upon browsing the official website, candidates can log in with their application number and date of birth to check their scorecards. It is worth noting that the provisional answer key for UGC NET 2023 was released on March 23, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

Additionally, candidates were asked to send feedback on the provisional key and their recorded responses by March 25. Following this results will be declared with the final answer key. And the NTA will prepare the final answer key after reviewing feedback from candidates and the required changes will be reflected in the final key.

December 2022

The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. This time, a total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam. The test took place from February 21 to March 16.