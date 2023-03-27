About two brothers were booked for allegedly cheating and impersonation during a class X examination in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday, March 26. According to officials, the incident took place at examination centre 185029 in Government Higher Secondary School Palnaghar in the Thanamandi subdivision, as stated in a report by PTI.



Giving more details, officials said, on close examination, the boy appearing for the exam was found to be different from the actual candidate. Further, Tehsildar Thanamandi, and Sayeed Sahil Ali said the boy at the examination centre is reportedly the brother of the actual candidate.

Following this, the Police in Thanamandi police station has registered a formal case on the complaint of examination staff and have started legal proceedings into the matter. An FIR under sections 419 and 420 IPC has been registered in police station Thanamandi. With regard to this, the officials said, "A formal complaint has been registered by examination duty staff before police and a report has been submitted before higher authorities."



Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Police Officer Thanamandi, DySP Imtiaz Ahmed said two persons, including the actual candidate, have been booked in the case. "The candidate who was found sitting in the centre is a juvenile. Legal proceedings as per concerned juvenile laws have been taken up and further investigation is going on," said SDPO, as stated in a report by PTI.