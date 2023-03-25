The District Education Officer (DEO) CV Revathi asked poor parents to avail the 25% free admission for their children in private schools provided by the government.

The New Indian Express reports that she made this statement in a press conference held at her office on Friday. She also said that all private unaided schools have been directed to implement the Right to Free Education Act strictly from this academic year.

“As per the Act, all the private unaided schools implementing IB, ICSE, CBSE and State Syllabus in the district will provide 25 per cent free admissions to the poor students,” she said.

The Officer said that in these 25% seats, 5% seats are reserved for orphans, disabled, and HIV-affected families, 10% for SCs, 4% for STs, and 6% for OBCs, BCs, and other minority communities.

Furthermore, she advised eligible students to apply for admission on the portal http://chse.app.gov.in by April 10.