The Class X CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) students who took the mathematics exam this week are feeling apprehensive. The paper was challenging due to the considerable number of competency-based questions and its lengthy nature. Divided into three sets, even questions worth five or three marks necessitated lengthy calculations, causing students to require more time, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



"In fact, each question needed a moderate to difficult level of calculation and the answers were in decimal forms which made it confusing for many of us," said some of the students from the Bhubaneswar zone, requesting anonymity.

The students who attempted the Class X mathematics paper conducted by the CBSE earlier this week have expressed concerns about the paper's structure as well. They pointed out that the three sets of questions were not balanced equitably, with set two containing theorem-based questions that required more time to solve. Moreover, the case study questions from the paper were quite challenging, and a considerable proportion of students found it difficult to comprehend the probability-based case study questions, stated the report by The New Indian Express.



The students further added only 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the questions in the math examinations were from books prescribed by CBSE. "Overall, the question paper was unexpected and the Board should consider awarding grace marks during final evaluation," they said, as reported by The New Indian Express.