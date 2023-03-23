A recent report by the state education directorate of Uttar Pradesh has disclosed that approximately 30% of teacher and principal positions haven't been filled in more than 300 government-aided high schools and inter-colleges operated by minority societies of Muslims, Christians, Jains and Bengalis, among others across Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts. The report, which has been sent to the chief minister, indicates that there are 7,795 sanctioned posts of principals and teachers in these schools. Of these 7,795 positions, 2,312 posts are lying vacant, stated a report by IANS.

A member of the management committee of a government-aided minority school in Uttar Pradesh has stated that academic activities in these institutions are deteriorating due to the stoppage of recruitment since the formation of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in 2017. The state education directorate's report revealed that nearly 30% of posts of teachers and principals in the 300 government-aided high schools and inter-colleges run by minority societies in the state are lying vacant. Although guidelines for transparent recruitment policies were introduced by the government, no recruitment has taken place yet, as reported by IANS.

Since August 2022, the government has been working on selecting an agency to conduct the written examination for teacher recruitment in accordance with new guidelines. The plan was to select the top five candidates and make appointments in minority institutions from the merit list. However, despite it being eight months, there have been no such appointments. Additionally, the UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board has not received any information on the vacant posts in these institutions. Officials also conceded that there is a shortage of non-teaching staff. Around 42 out of 201 posts of head clerks, 221 out of 653 posts of assistant clerks and 1,299 out of 3,285 posts of attendants are lying vacant, as reported by IANS.