Master's students in Public Health (MPH) at Lucknow University (LU), who are pursuing degrees in medicine, will now assist in managing the university's dispensary. Currently, the dispensary is staffed with a physician and a homoeopathic doctor, and it will soon include a dental clinic and an Ayurvedic clinic. Bachelor of Dental Surgery and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) students who are also pursuing MPH degrees at LU will provide additional assistance by providing free medical care to students and faculty.

At the Dr Giri Lal Gupta Institute of Public Health & Public Affairs (GLGIOPH), the MPH programme is designed to prepare graduates for leadership positions in public health and related organisations. The two-year course curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including epidemiology, nutrition and public health, maternal and child health, health policy, hospital management and global health planning. Students also receive instruction in other areas relevant to public health issues, stated an IANS report.

LU Vice-Chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said: "At present we have 47 doctors enrolled in MPH course-2 MBBS, 25 BDS, 7 BAMS and 13 BHMS. All the doctors are ready to serve their institution." He said LU will be the first university in the country where a dispensary of students will be run by the students.

"All doctors enrolled in the course have volunteered for the cause. A schedule will be prepared in which doctor students will have an hourly shift at the dispensary. We will arrange for equipment and facilities," he added, stated the report by IANS.