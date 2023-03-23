The registration for LSAT India June 2023 will close on May 26 and the examination starts from April 17 to May 29. Registration for the June 2023 edition of the Law School Admission Test or LSAT India has started. Candidates can submit their forms by May 26 on lsatindia.in.

LSAT scores are accepted at twelve law schools in India, including Jindal Global Law School at OP Jindal Global University, UPES, BML Munjal University, GD Goenka University, VIT Chennai School of Law, Alliance University, Presidency University, Asian Law College, ISBR Law College, Lloyd Law College, Mewar University and Shobhit University.

Test scheduling will be open between April 17 and May 29 for the June registration period, which ends on May 26. The exam will take place in multiple sessions from June 8 to 11, 2023. Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Director of Law Admissions at OP Jindal Global University and Associate Dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) says, “100% seats in our five-year B Com LLB, BA LLB, and BBA LLB Honours programmes are filled only based on LSAT-India scores. Also, over 400 scholarships to study at Jindal Global Law School ranging from 10% to 75% tuition fee are awarded based on LSAT-India scores if parental income is within prescribed limits…."

The online exam consists of 92 questions that must be answered within two hours and 20 minutes. Test takers receive both a scaled score and a percentile rank as part of their results.