KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar witnessed a significant jump in the average pay package in the ongoing campus placement drive for the 2023 graduating batch of the Schools of Technology. This year the average CTC (Cost To Company) has crossed Rs 8.5 lakh, while the highest has touched Rs 62 lakh, taking KIIT in the league of top national institutes in terms of pay offered to the students during the campus placement.

KIIT is set to achieve cent per cent placement yet again with 3,600 job offers by 280 companies already in place for a batch size of 2,800 eligible BTech students. In absolute terms, 2,600 students – over 92% of the batch – have already got job offers in the placement drive which started last year. As many as 1,100 students have received multiple job offers.

The best-ever placement performance this year has added to the joy among parents and students of the institute, which is celebrating its Silver Jubilee year. Founded by eminent educationist and social activist Prof Achyuta Samanta, KIIT is well known in the academic community as the most student-friendly, parent-friendly, corporate-friendly and staff-friendly campus. KIIT has been attracting international students from over 65 countries, besides all parts of India. Over the years, it has become a household name and a respected brand due to its quality education and placement.

KIIT took shape as an institution of higher learning in 1997 and since then, it has been recording near total placement in all academic programmes, irrespective of macroeconomic and job market scenarios. A high-quality faculty team with impeccable academic pedigree and regularly updated curriculum ensure that students have the most relevant domain knowledge. An innovative teaching-learning process and global exposure make them industry-ready and high performers in today's fast-changing techno-business environment.



After it was declared a Deemed University by the Government of India in 2004, KIIT has redefined professional education in the country and set benchmarks in teaching pedagogies and research outputs. The Education Ministry's NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) India 2022 has placed it as the 20th best university in the country. It ranks in the cohort of 601-800 globally in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023. The Computer Science stream of KIIT Deemed University ranks 301-400 globally, while General Engineering ranks 401-500 in the subject rankings of the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings – a reflection of their global excellence. The university is also accredited with the highest A++ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council).