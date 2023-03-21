The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will announce the IIT JAM (Joint Admission test for Masters) 2023 results tomorrow, March 22. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results once they are released on the official website.



Here's how to download the IIT JAM 2023 results:

1. Visit the official website — jam.iitg.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM result link

3. Login with the credentials like email ID and JOAPS password

4. Click on Submit

5. Check your results

6. Download for future reference

Conducted on February 12, 2023, the exam was Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted in seven different subjects, like Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics.

Further, around 70,000 candidates have appeared for the test this year. Every year, this admission test is conducted to fill the 3,000 vacant seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

Additionally, JAM scores are used for admission to over 2,300 seats by the various CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institutes), including NITs (National Institutes of Technology), IISc (Indian Institute of Science), DIAT (Defence Institute Of Advanced Technology), IIEST (Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology), IISER (Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research) Pune, Bhopal, and many other institutions. Moreover, after the results are out, the admission forms for IIT JAM 2023 will be activated on April 11, 2023 and candidates who have cleared the examination can fill the form by April 25, 2023, as stated in a report by India Today.