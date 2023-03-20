The extended window to register for the January 2023 admission session at Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU will be closed today, March 20. Candidates can visit ignou.ac.in and apply on the registration portal, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Here are the steps to register:

1. Visit the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

2. Fill in the necessary credentials

3. Upload the documents asked

4. Submit the form

5. Pay the fees

6. Download for future reference

Further, for certificate and semester programmes, the last date was March 14. To note, the deadline has been extended multiple times. “The last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session is extended till 20th March 2023 without late fees," reads the latest notification.

According to the official notification, “in a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC, ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.” Eligible students can apply for Government of India scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal.