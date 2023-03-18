Two teachers have been arrested by Assam police in connection with the Class X board exam paper leaks. The duo has been identified as being the masterminds of the scam. They are being brought to Guwahati from Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, March 18.

An accused juvenile and one other teacher are also being brought along with the duo, a police official said. "The main accused, Pranab Dutta and Kumud Rajkhowa have left for Guwahati around 8:15 am from Lakhimpur Sadar police station. Another teacher and a student are also in the same convoy," he elaborated, as per a report by PTI.



They are expected to reach the CID headquarters in Guwahati by evening, as they are travelling a distance of about 380 km by road. Dutta was detained by the police from Majuli on Thursday (March 16) evening, while Rajkhowa surrendered at Lakhimpur on Friday (March 17).

The teachers belong to different schools. Dutta has been accused of taking out the question paper sets and circulating those with Rajkhowa's help. Both were produced before a court on Friday evening and taken into police custody. The third teacher was also arrested with them on Friday.

All three have been suspended by the State Education Department. A total of 31 people, including several students, have also been arrested in the question paper leak case, Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan informed.

Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, addressing a press conference on Friday, said that the CID, which is investigating the case, has been able to establish the chain of events leading to the leak of the question papers and circulation. "We have enough physical evidence with us in the case," he said.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has admitted in the assembly that the General Science question paper leak was a "failure" of his government. Protests by organisations as well as examinees have been continuing in the state since the matter came to light.

The General Science exam, scheduled for March 13, was cancelled the night before, while the Modern Indian Language (MIL) and English papers, slated for March 18, were declared cancelled on the night of March 16. The General Science exam will now be held on March 30, while the other will be held on April 1, as per PTI.