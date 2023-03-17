Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RSB Transmission, Pune on Wednesday, March 16, to undertake a joint programme to generate knowledge in manufacturing engineering of industrial components.

This would be attempted through various scientific approaches like process simulation, numerical modelling: deformation maps, optimisation of techniques and more on one hand and validation through actual manufacturing on the other.

Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SOA and Dr Omkar Nath Mohanty, Director, Technology and Academic Initiative, RSB Metal Tech of RSB Transmissions, Pune signed the MoU.

The programme, when taken up, is expected to lead to higher efficiency of the manufacturing process resulting in superior and cost-effective products, Dr Mohanty, former Vice-Chancellor of the Biju Patnaik University of Technology said after the MoU was signed.

Explaining the subject, Dr Mohanty said the programme would lead to a lowering of energy and material consumption, enhancement of productivity and life of the equipment.

Pramod Kumar Panda, Chief Administrative Officer, SOA, Dr Saroj Acharya, Professor and Head of Department of Mechanical Engineering, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), SOA’s faculty of engineering and technology, Prof Jayadev Bala, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr Binayak Pattanayak and Ashok Sahoo, both Assistant Professors, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Subhendu Kumar Dey and Sushant Sahu, both Engineers, Design and Development, RSB Transmissions, Pune were present during the signing of the MoU.L