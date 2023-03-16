A Class X student died by suicide in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Wednesday, March 15. His body was discovered today, March 16, morning. According to the police, a suicide note has been recovered, and it appears the student took the extreme step due to exam pressure.

The incident took place at Madhavanand colony, where the 17-year-old student, identified as Pushpendra Rajput, lived as a tenant and studied in a private school. "He had returned from his village on Wednesday and committed suicide in the night," police said, as per a report by PTI.



One of the family members of the landlord, identified as Bahadur Singh (70), saw the body hanging in the room and screamed for help. However, when he saw the body hanging, his health suddenly deteriorated and he eventually collapsed, the police informed.

Singh was reported to have died of a heart attack later. Both, his and Rajput's bodies, were kept at a hospital mortuary, Nihalganj Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Meena said. He added the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), the police said further, as per PTI.