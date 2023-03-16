Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot was presiding over the 41st convocation of Mangalore University held at Mangala Auditorium on Wednesday, March 15, when he said that, "For the first time in the country, a historic decision has been taken in Karnataka to translate higher education textbooks in Kannada at the earliest."

It was at a meeting of vice-chancellors of all universities that this decision was taken. Officials of the Government of India and education experts were also present for the meeting on Tuesday, March 14.

"It is a matter of pride that Karnataka is the first state in India to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which gives priority to education in the local language. The role of the youth is necessary to make Aathma Nirbhara Bharat a Vishwa Guru once again by strengthening the economy as well. Conservation of our water, air and forest is an urgent need," opined the Governor of Karnataka.

In his convocation address, Prof SC Sharma, Director, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), mentioned that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 helps when it comes to rethinking university education. The achievements and goals of the university were explained by Prof P Subrahmanya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University.

PhD was awarded to 115 candidates and this number included seven foreigners. Gold medals were awarded to 55 students and 57 received cash prizes. Three honorary doctorate degrees were given away; Founder and Managing Director of Kanachur Group of Industries, Haji UK Monu, received it for his contributions to the fields of education and social service; G Ramakrishna Achar, who is a businessman, for what he has done for sectors like social service, education and agriculture; and for his contribution to education and social service, Prof MB Puranik received it too.