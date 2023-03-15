The Home and Education Minister of Puducherry, A Namassivayam, announced teachers employed in government-aided schools in the Union Territory would be paid salaries in accordance with the Central Seventh Pay commission's recommendation, according to a statement released on Wednesday, March 15.



The statement indicated the government had issued an order enabling the distribution of salaries based on the Seventh Pay commission's report. In line with the practice in the Central sector, Puducherry, as a union territory, adheres to the salaries and benefits system for employees in the territorial administration stated a report by PTI.



Teachers of aided schools in the region had demanded to be paid salaries based on the recommendations of the Central Pay Commission. A group of teachers from these schools met with the Home Minister to express their gratitude for the announcement.



In other news about Puducherry, in light of the spread of the H3N2 influenza virus in the Union Territory, the government on Wednesday, March 15, announced a holiday for all schools up to Class VIII from March 16 to March 26. Due to the prevalence of the viral subtype of influenza, particularly in children, the order will be in effect for schools in all four Union Territory regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam as reported by PTI.