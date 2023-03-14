Through the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM, six universities in the UK are offering women the chance to pursue higher education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The programme has allocated 26 scholarships and fellowships for female STEM scholars from South Asian nations, including India, as reserved by the British Council. Selected scholars from India will be able to obtain a master's degree or an early academic fellowship at a UK university. The six institutes for the scholarship are

1) Coventry University

2) University of Bath

3) University of Manchester

4) University of Southampton

5) Imperial College London

6) University of Edinburgh.

Read Also ; Indian Institute of Technology Madras launches four-year bachelor's degree in electronic systems

Early Academic Fellowships are offered across 21 UK universities in courses like Computer Science, Data Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Engineering, Civil Engineering, Medicine, Public Health, Machine Learning, Robotics, IT, Renewable Energy & Energy Management stated The New Indian Express report.



The scholarship being offered includes coverage for tuition fees, stipends, travel expenses, visa costs, health coverage fees, as well as special assistance for mothers and English language support. In addition, the scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to establish long-term connections with the UK through active involvement in the alumni network and serve as role models for the next generation of women pursuing STEM. Women with dependents are also encouraged to apply, with additional support provided, as reported by The New Indian Express.