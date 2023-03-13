The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now launched the application form correction window for students who have successfully submitted their forms on or before the deadline after JEE Main 2023 session 2 registrations closed on March 12. To make changes to the information provided, applicants can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Edits to JEE Main 2023 session 2 applications will be accepted until 9:00 pm on March 14. Please note that updating your mobile number, email address, permanent address, or current address is not possible.

All candidates are allowed to modify their category, sub-category, city, medium, and qualification, including their passing year for classes X and XII. Additionally, applicants may also be allowed to include or modify their courses.

Candidates who have not completed AADHAR verification are only allowed to change their birthdates. Only new candidates are permitted to make these adjustments. The following adjustments are available to those who applied for session 1 (for both AADHAR-verified and non-certified candidates):

1) Category

2) Medium

3) Course

JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. April 13 and 15 are reserved dates.

To gain admission to BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlan programmes at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs), as well as institutions/universities, backed/acknowledged by participating State Governments, the Joint Entrance Test (JEE Main) is conducted. JEE Advanced, which is required for entrance into IIT, is also a qualifying test for JEE Main. The JEE Main exam lasts for three hours in total and comprises both multiple-choice (MCQ) and integer value (numerical value answer) type questions.