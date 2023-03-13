According to an official, a clash between security personnel and four students from Kerala studying at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak resulted in injuries to the students. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, March 10, has received criticism from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other senior leaders from the southern state stated a report by PTI.



The clash reportedly began over an argument between the students and security personnel regarding the taking of pictures at a water tank located near the university's main gate, said IGNTU's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Vijay Dixit. According to an official, four students from Kerala who were studying at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak were injured in a clash with security personnel on the night of March 10 as reported by PTI.



The incident arose from an argument between the students and security personnel over taking pictures near the university's main gate, said IGNTU's public relations officer (PRO) Vijay Dixit. Following the altercation, the security personnel filed a complaint against the students at the Amarkantak police station. The students demanded that the university administration take action against the security staff.

The four injured students were taken to Anuppur district hospital and the complaint filed by the students is under investigation. Amarkantak police station in-charge Vishakha Urveti declined to comment on the matter. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the incident, stating that hostility towards individuals based on their identities should be resisted.



"Attacks on Keralite students at @IGNTU are appalling & highlight the need to resist the growing hostility towards individuals based on their identities in our country. The university must take prompt action against the culprits & ensure the safety of all the students on campus," he tweeted.



Condemning the incident, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Shocked to learn of such brutality against students for an inadvertent and trivial offence within their university precincts. I stand in solidarity with the Tribal University students & demand full accountability from those who behaved so monstrously with admin's complicity," stated a PTI report.



Elamaram Kareem, a CPI (M) member of parliament, wrote to Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, stating that security personnel had attacked Kerala students who were being subjected to various forms of discrimination on campus. He requested the Union minister's help and urged that the "criminals inside the security staff" be properly dealt with.



Kerala Lok Sabha MP, ET Mohammed Basheer, also wrote to the university's vice-chancellor for action against security personnel, University PRO Dixit said, as reported by PTI.