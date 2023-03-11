If you are aspiring to appear for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 but haven't registered yet? Last few hours are left, apply now. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close registrations for the second session of JEE Main 2023 tomorrow, March 12, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Those who are planning to apply can now submit their forms on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. During the second session, JEE Main will be held for both Engineering and Architecture/Planning aspirants.

Who can apply? Both fresh candidates and those who took Session I can appear for Session II. But those who appeared for Session I need not register again. They can log in and fill out the application form directly. Further, changing of paper, medium, state code of eligibility, address proof and exam cities are allowed.

When is the exam being held? JEE Main Session II is scheduled to be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. April 13 and 15 are reserved dates. Giving more details, NTA said, “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time."

Further, the agency has strictly warned candidates not to submit more than one application form. In this regard, it said, “The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate."