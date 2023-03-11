Following a thorough screening process, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have discovered a novel antibacterial molecule that may aid in combating drug-resistant infections. The molecule has been named IITR00693.

Enhancing the potency of currently used antibiotics is an alternative for the treatment of infections caused by drug-resistant pathogens, the researchers said. They have found that IITR00693 enhances the activity of antibiotics that are used in the treatment of bacterial infections, particularly against two particularly notorious multidrug-resistant skin-infecting pathogens, as per a report by IANS.

"We aimed to identify a small molecule that can potentiate currently used antibiotics. IITR00693, a novel antibacterial small molecule, potentiates the antibacterial activity of polymyxin B against Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa," said Professor Ranjana Pathania, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee, in a statement.

The team investigated in detail the mode of action of this interaction and the molecule's capability to combat soft-tissue infections caused by the two pathogens. "The results indicate that IITR00693 has the highest safety index and efficacy. The synergy between IITR00693 and polymyxin B against Gram-positive S. aureus was intriguing, as polymyxin B is specifically active against Gram-negative bacteria," said Mahak Saini, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee.

The researchers explained that the rise of antibiotic resistance among skin-infecting pathogens posed an urgent threat to public health and fueled the search for new therapies. The team now "aims to further develop the molecule into a viable therapeutic agent that can be tested in clinical trials", said Professor KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, in a statement.

"This is an important step in the development of new antibiotics, as it will allow for the evaluation of the molecule's safety, efficacy, and potential side effects in soft and skin tissue infections," Pant added. The findings are published in the American Chemical Society Journal ACS Infectious Diseases, as per IANS.