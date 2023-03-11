Ahead of the Intermediate exams, Guntur district officials are making elaborate arrangements for its smooth conduct. As per official reports, about 98,682 students will be appearing for the Intermediate exams which are scheduled to be held from March 15 to April 4.

In his regard, the officials have set up 134 examination centres including 73 in Guntur, 44 in Palnadu and 17 in Bapatla district. Additionally, as many as five flying and sitting squads teams have been deployed to ensure there are no illegal activities during the conduct of the exams.

Recently, Guntur District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the preparations for the examination. A chief superintendent and a departmental officer have been deployed as well. The exam observers will ensure that the exam papers are distributed to all the centres from storage points on time, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, the Collector directed RIO G Sunitha to take stringent action against mass copying at the examination centres. Additionally, Section 144 will be enforced at the examination centres, the collector added. He directed the TRANSCO officials to take measures to avoid power cuts during the examinations. He asked officials to provide all facilities to the students.



"A control room has been set up in the Guntur district. Students can call 0863 2228528 and talk to the regional inspection officer and Board of Intermediate Education officials if they are facing any issues. The health department officials should take necessary action to provide first aid kits and ORS packets at all examination centres," he added.