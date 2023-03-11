The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to inform that the online application submission date for the CUET (Common Universities Entrance Exam) UG (Undergraduate) 2023 has been extended. As per his tweet, the last date for CUET application submission and fee payment is March 30.

What about fee payments? Candidates will be able to make fee payments up to 11 pm on March 30. Additionally, CUET UG 2023 application correction window will be available from April 1 to April 3. Following this, the exam city for the exam will be released on April 30.

In comparison to last year when 90 universities participated, this year, 168 universities will admit students on the basis of CUET UG score. These include 44 central universities and 31 state universities such as Barkatullah University, Bhopal; Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics, Karnataka; Cotton University, Guwahati and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.



Further, a senior official told PTI, “There are 27 deemed universities which will admit students based on CUET scores for their undergraduate programmes. Sixty-six private universities too are participating in the common entrance test this year which include Bennett University, Uttar Pradesh, NIIT University, Rajasthan, and UPES, Dehradun."