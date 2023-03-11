In a disappointing incident, a Class X student was killed in a clash among fellow students at a government school at Balasamudram near Thottiyam in Tiruchy on Friday, March 10. Giving more details, the police said the deceased student was Mouleeshwaran and his friends were playing by pelting stones at each other, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Consequently, when a stone thrown by his friends hit another group nearby, they assumed that it was Mouleeshwaran who threw the stone. Angered by this, the other group of three students assaulted Mouleeshwaran. Due to this, Mouleeshwaran became unconscious and was taken to the Thottiyam Government hospital.

Initially, he was given first aid and for further treatment, he was taken to Namakkal government hospital. But the doctors there declared him dead. After finding out about the sad news, the deceased student's parents and relatives blocked the road outside the school demanding action against the teachers who were unmindful of the fights happening on the school campus.

Following this, Musiri sub-division DSP MA Yasmin arrived at the school and spoke with the parents, persuading them to call off the protest. Thottiyam police arrested the three students of Class X who attacked him and booked them under 302(A) (Punishment for murder), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.