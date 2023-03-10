Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday, March 9 decided to encourage all higher educational institutions in the state to go for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading. In this regard, the TSCHE will be providing a seed fund of Rs 1 lakh to the colleges desirous to go for the grading, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, it will also be holding workshops and seminars with resource persons from NAAC Bengaluru on creating awareness about the grading system. Also, on March 9, Thursday, under the chairmanship of Prof R Limbadri, TSCHE convened a meeting with Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal and vice-chancellors of six conventional universities.



What was discussed at the meeting?

Several important discussions were held on academic and administrative issues and improving the higher education system in the state for the forthcoming academic year. Additionally, detailed deliberations were held on the bucket system, affiliation system, University Management System (UMS) and NAAC grading.



New initiative

The officials also decided to grant generic affiliation instead of course-wise to the undergraduate (UG) degree colleges in the state from the academic year 2023-24. This new initiative will make the affiliation process more student and management friendly.

It was decided that the universities will now use UMS for affiliation processes including increase and decrease in the intake of or opening or closure of undergraduate courses. Adding to this, the council is planning to introduce new courses, BSc Computer Science and Cyber Security paper, as a value-added course for all undergraduate students this year, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.