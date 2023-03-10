Chennai School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that strict action would be taken against five Class XI students who broke the desks and vandalised the classroom at a government higher secondary school in Dharmapuri. As per the school education department officials, the students have been suspended for five days.

Disclosing what happened, they said, on March 7, five class XI students, three boys and two girls, broke the desk and other items in their classroom during the lunch break. One of their classmates took a video of the incident, which went viral on social media.

As per the officials, the parents of the students were called and the teachers spoke to them. They also agreed to pay for the damages. The police were also informed about the incident. After the video went viral on social media, they were suspended for five days. However, they will be allowed to write the Class XI final examination starting on March 14, they added.

Strong and healthy teeth for students

In other news, Anbil Mahesh along with Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the Punnagai, a dental scheme, for school students at the government model higher secondary school in Nandanam. Through the scheme, awareness will be created among students on dental problems and also checkups will be done for more than four lakh students studying in Classes VI to VIII. According to the data, about 50 to 60 per cent of children between ages 5 to 15 are affected by dental problems. This initiative will help address these problems and provide solutions, said a press release, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.