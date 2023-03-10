The annual Class X board examination commenced on Friday, March 10 in 318 centres throughout Odisha, with over 5.4 lakh students taking part in the assessment. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) administers summative assessment II for Class X students. The examination will run until March 20, as stated in a report by PTI.



Giving more details about the day one of the boards, Odisha BSE President Ramashis Hazra said, "the examination started at 8 am. Students have been instructed to reach one hour early. All exams are being held in the first sitting." Further, the official added that "the students were directed to only carry their admit cards, blue and black pens, pencils and geometry boxes. No other items including electronic watches were allowed inside the examination centre."



Odisha's School Mass and Education Minister SR Dash said, "The examination started peacefully everywhere. The question papers were distributed to the students at 7:45 am in the first sitting."



The minister said all necessary precautions have been taken for the peaceful conduct of the exam. The examination is being started at 8 am keeping in view the rising heat across the state, as stated in a report by PTI.