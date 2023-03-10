The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will be conducting the KVS Teacher 2022 re-examination tomorrow, March 11. The exam will be computer-based and candidates are advised to reach their exam centres well on time.

The exam is meant for the recruitment of primary teachers and was scheduled to be conducted on February 28. However, it was cancelled in several centres and rescheduled to March 11. Muzaffarpur Digital Centre, Bariya Road, Dadar and Ahiyapur are some of the centres where the exam did not take place.

It may be noted the KVS Teacher admit card has already been released from March 9. Candidates who are yet to download the admit card can do so by visiting the official KVS website: kvsangathan.nic.in.

Here are the steps:

1. Open the official website

2. Click on the KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 link on the home page

3. Enter the required login details and submit

4. The admit card will be displayed

5. Save and download for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future use. And they also must note that this is the last chance to appear for the KVS Teacher exam. Aspirant teachers who remain absent on March 11, cannot appear for the exam again.