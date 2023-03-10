Kozhikode's Human Rights Commission has asked the authorities to release the arrears of salary due to the teachers appointed on a daily wage basis at the Koothali A UP school within one month. Further, judicial member K Baijunath ordered the headmistress and the school manager to submit a report to the commission after taking action.

Additionally, the order also stated that the complainant was not paid on time due to negligence on the part of the school authorities. To note, Vadakara Kurikilad Valiya Nagapally house S Anupriya filed the complaint against the school authorities to the Human Rights Commission.

Complainant details

The complainant was appointed when a teacher went on a long leave. The teacher worked from November 14, 2017 to March 27, 2018. She worked for 134 days but received only 37 days' wages. Moreover, the Perambra Education Officer informed the commission that only 120 days of blank leave can be granted to the head teacher. As per the report, the appointment of the complainant was rejected for this reason.

The report also states that the complainant's legalisation cannot be considered without submitting a legalisation proposal by the appointing school manager, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.