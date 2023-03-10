The II Pre-University exams began in Karnataka yesterday, March 9, 2023. On the first day, Kannada and Arabic examinations were scheduled. Speaking about the students who appeared for the exams, Bidar's Deputy Director of the Pre-university Department Chandrankant M Shahabadkar stated that a total of 1,160 students were absent for the II PU Kannada paper in the district on Thursday, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, he said that 12,234 students registered their names for Kannada and Arabic subjects in the district, however, 11,077 students appeared for the Kannada and Arabic examinations. Further, a total of 11,074 students appeared for Kannada and all three students for the Arabic paper were present with no absentees. Additionally, DDPU Chandrakant M Shahabadkar said, the PU second-year annual examination concluded peacefully across the district.

Kalaburagi

Similarly, in Kalaburagi district, exams commenced in 51 exam centres including 25 centres in Kalaburagi city alone on Thursday. Giving more details, Deputy Director of PU Education Department Shivasharanappa Malegaon in a WhatsApp message said that out of 23,074 students who were to appear for the exams on Thursday, about 19,603 appeared for the exams and 3,471 candidates remained absent.

To note, among the ones who were to appear for the exam, 22,991 students were for the Kannada First paper and 83 students were for the Arabic first paper. Among the 19,603 who appeared for the exam, 19,524 were for the Kannada paper and 79 for Arabic paper. And in absentees, 3,467 of them were for Kannada paper and four for Arabic paper remained absent. The deputy director said, "No candidates were debarred from the examination for indulging in malpractice," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.